DONATE YOUR BOOKS

LAURINBURG — It’s just about spring cleaning time.

With that in mind, The Laurinburg Exchange is hoping those closets and attics and garages will produce books that can be donated for a good cause.

Between now and Monday, Feb. 28, folks can bring books that are in good shape to The Exchange office. Those books can be for young readers, teen readers and adult readers — no magazines, please.

“Our community collection drives over the past few years have been incredibly successful,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “This time around, we want to help supply books to several areas around Scotland County.”

The books collected over the three weeks will be sorted and passed on to such facilities like senior centers, nursing homes and Scotland County Schools’ 20 Little Libraries.

Single books or boxes of books can be brought to The Exchange office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For information, call 910-506-3023.