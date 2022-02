LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the maks mandate for another month.

The vote was 5-1 with Tim Ivey casting the lone no vote.

The mandate came after Scotland County Health Director Eli Caldwell and Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood. both recommended to keep the mask mandate during a COVID-19 update.

For more about the Scotland County Commisioners meeting look in Wednesday’s print edition of The Exchange.

