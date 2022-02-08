RichmondCC, NC A&T Create Transfer Pathway for Criminal Justice, Business Students

HAMLET — Richmond Community College and NC A&T State University have created new pathways to make it easier and more affordable for students to earn bachelor degrees in marketing and criminal justice.

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, and Dr. Harold Martin Sr., chancellor of NC A&T, signed an agreement last semester that allows RichmondCC students who earn an associate degree in Criminal Justice or Business Administration-Marketing to transfer to NC A&T as a true junior. That means these students will be transferring in with enough credits to be halfway through the corresponding baccalaureate program at NC A&T.

NC A&T has transfer agreements with many community colleges for agricultural or horticultural programs of study, so this is a unique partnership with RichmondCC.

“We are excited to have this new articulation agreement with NC A&T that aligns with programs we offer,” said RichmondCC Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley. “This is beneficial for our students because the credits they earn at RichmondCC will transfer seamlessly to NC A&T and position them for successful completion of a bachelor’s degree at a fraction of the cost of attending the university for four years or more.”

“We are excited to be able to offer our criminal justice and business students additional avenues for continuing their education beyond an associate degree,” said McInnis. “Our mission at RichmondCC is to help students achieve their educational and career goals, so we are grateful for this new partnership with NC A&T.”

Located in Greensboro, NC A&T is America’s No. 1 historically black university, as well as a national leader in STEM education.

To learn more about this new transfer pathway or other transfer opportunities, visit the Career & Transfer Center at RichmondCC. Information is also available on guaranteed college admission,

career exploration, resume building and interview tips. You do not need to be a student at RichmondCC to take advantage of these services at the Career & Transfer Center. Call 910-410-1700 or visit the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus. Additional classes for the spring semester begin March 11.