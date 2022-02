GREENSBORO — Several students from Scotland County were recently named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Those students were:

— Alexia L. Dockery of Laurinburg

— Andrew L. Hamilton of Laurinburg

— Delton G. Locklear of Laurinburg

— Robin C. Martin of Laurel Hill

— Allison B. Smith of Laurinburg