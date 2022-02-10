LAURINBURG —Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, so here’s a guide to a Scotland County Valentine’s Day/night with your special mate.

For the sporty and competitive couple, Laurinburg Lanes is offering “Sweetheart Doubles” through the end of the month. Couples can play three games for $20 and win money. Imagine the gifts your can buy to make up for the trash-talking on the lanes during the game. Lanes open at 1 p.m.

If you get an early start bowling, you’re probably going to want dinner. Too bad Sunday is the Super Bowl and most restaurants in town will be hosting football lovers. But if football is your love language, Jerry’s will be hosting an event for the big game. Railroad Bar and Grill will be opening Sunday as well for the big game, with a limited food menu and a full bar menu.

But if you’re looking to stop the spread of COVID-19 or you don’t want to wait for a table at a restaurant this weekend, then there are a few quick dinner for two recipes to try.

Food Network suggests a spicy lobster pasta:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Fresno chile, minced (leave in the ribs and seeds for extra spice)

1 medium yellow onion, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

One 28-ounce can whole tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pound spaghetti

Two 8-ounce lobster tails, fresh or frozen and defrosted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

Good-quality extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling, optional

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chile flakes, garlic, Fresno chile and onions and cook until the onions are tender and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the white wine and bring to a low simmer. Stir in the tomatoes, salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until reduced slightly, 35 to 40 minutes.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente according to the package instructions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain the pasta and keep warm.

Add the lobster tails to the sauce, cover and cook for about 5 minutes (they will not be cooked through at this point). Remove the lobster to a cutting board and carefully use a knife to split open the tails on the backside. Remove the meat and coarsely chop.

Add the lobster meat back to the sauce along with a few tablespoons of the pasta water and the spaghetti. Toss to coat, adding more pasta water if the sauce is too dry. Toss in the parsley and mint. Drizzle with a good-quality extra-virgin olive oil, if desired. Serve immediately.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]