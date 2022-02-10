LAURINBURG — And the winning word was … fructose.

After about 12 rounds, fifth-grader Sophie Jackson from Wagram Elementary School won the annual Scotland County Schools Spelling Bee on Thursday. Carver Middle School’s Carson Baliey was the runner up.

Six students in total participated in the Spelling Bee, each one a winner of their school’s spelling bees.

The other participants were: Lamar’J Adams from Shaw Academy, Britain Campbell from South Johnson Elementary, Natalie Jackson from Springhill Middle School, and Sa’Niya McCrimmon from Sycamore Lane Elementary.

The Spelling Bee was held at the AB Gibson Center to a limited crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions and live streamed on the county’s website and social media platforms. It took about 12 rounds for the winner to emerge, as the students breezed through words like eggcorn — which means, a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another, an element of the original being substituted for one that sounds very similar or identical — iota and cowlick.

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand greeted the family members and school staff before the event began.

Turning to the students, she said, “You’re all winners because you made it this far. School is a time for us to create memories each day and please know that our young people are going to remember this moment, they are going to remember who showed up and who prepped them for this moment, so I thank you so much for helping our children create great memories.”

