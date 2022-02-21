LAURINBURG — Are you ready for a preview of spring?

This week temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s, then on Saturday more seasonable temps return with a nearly 30-degree drop in temperatures.

But, hey, at least it’s not more snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the area will experience southern wind gusts that will bring higher temperatures because of a subtropical ridge.

While the warm weather may be great for a fishing trip or a picnic in the park, what does this sudden heatwave mean for the environment, crops and the like?

According to Greenmatters.com, “Plants react much more sensitively to fluctuations in temperature than animals.”

Robby Brockman, horticulture agent with the NC Cooperative Extension, said since most crops are planted, this week’s weather pattern won’t affect them. It’s plants that flower that could be damaged. Think peaches, apples, and strawberries.

Brockman said if a plant grows its leaves first, then the leaves will die off when a cold snap happens. But peaches and strawberries flower first.

“It also depends on the weather beforehand as well,” he said. If there had been long periods of cold weather before this week, many flowering plants probably wouldn’t produce flowers. But mild weather over the last few weeks could produce flowers and when the temperature drops on Saturday, there could be trouble.

Climate change, which Brockman said is more than just rising temperatures, has affected the way farmers and growers decide what to grow.

“We’re seeing a lot of farmers steering away from growing peaches in this area because they take so long to grow and they’re hard to maintain,” he said.

If you notice flowers developing on outside plants and they’re close to the ground, Brockman suggests when the cold weather returns, cover the blossoms with a thin frost blanket to keep them from being killed off.

Wednesday is expected to have a high of 81, Thursday will be right up against 80 and Friday will be the warmest at 84. Saturday will see a high of 58.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]