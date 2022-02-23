LAURINBURG — The City Council here met in a special meeting prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting to swear in Rosemary Rainer, who takes over the council seat vacated by her late husband Donald Rainer.

During the regular meeting, Rosemary Rainer was appointed to two committees her husband had served with — the I. Ellis Johnson Restoration Committee and the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Also during the regular meeting, the council voted unanimously to award the construction contract for the North Fire Station to Hawks Builders out of Richmond County, which had the low bid of $2.778 million.

