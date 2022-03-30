LAURINBURG — A stop sign violation leads to three arrests.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to stop a 2022 Toyota Camry at the intersection of E. Vance Street and S. Caledonia Road because of a stop sign violation. The driver, later identified as Michael Moore, 38, of Gibson failed to stop for the officer’s blue lights and sirens and a brief vehicle pursuit began. The chase ended on Biggs Street when the passenger, 38-year-old John Pearson of Laurel Hill fled the vehicle on foot.

Moore was taken into custody at the vehicle without incident and officers pursued Pearson on foot.

Pearson ran into a home on Biggs Street and officers arrested him inside. While in the home, LPD officers, according to the press release, saw, in plain view, 136 grams of marijuana packaged for sale and a firearm. Police said the drugs and gun belonged to the resident, 48-year-old Allen Gunter.

Gunter was arrested without incident.

The three men face the following charges:

Gunter, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pearson, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor breaking or entering, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pearson also had two outstanding warrants for felony breaking or entering to terrorize, felony assault by strangulation, felony assault inflicting serious injury.

Moore, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, indecent exposure, resisting arrest, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, driving with license revoked, failure to stop at a duly erected stop sign, speeding 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Moore and Gunter were issued bonds, Moore’s bond was $50,000 and Gunter’s bond was $5,000.

Pearson is being held without bond.

