GIBSON — The regularly scheduled Gibson Town Council meeting has been rescheduled.

Mayor Gwen Arrigon sent an email Wednesday stating, “Members of the town council and others required at the meeting scheduled for tomorrow’s meeting have conflicts mostly related to Holy Week activities. Therefore the meeting will be postponed until Thursday, April 21 with the budget meeting workshop to begin and 6 p.m. and the regular meeting to begin at 7 p.m. The location will be the Town Hall.”

An official notice will be sent out Friday of this week. A sign has been posted in town.