LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has updated its visitation guidelines.

Due to the recent increase in flu and other viral illnesses, children under 13 will not be allowed to visit the Inpatient and Women’s Units.

“We will continue to monitor the prevalence of influenza in our community and return to our normal visitation policy for children when appropriate,” a statement read in part. “The safety of the patients and team are top priority at Scotland Health. Scotland Health expects this new visitation restriction to be temporary and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. For the most up-to-date information on visitation restrictions, please continue to follow the Scotland Health Facebook page.”