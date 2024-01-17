LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in the Tuesday murder of a Scotland County man.

The suspect, whose name is not being released because they are a juvenile, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in custody at this time, according to Scotland County Sheriff’s Department investigators.

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported gunshot victim on Ninth Street in East Laurinburg. Upon the deputies’ arrival, a male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was identified as Isaiah Emmanuel Smith, 25, of the Bayfield Community in Scotland County.

The Scotland County Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the juvenile.