LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Schools district confirmed Wednesday that multiple students at Carver Middle School ingested gummies, suspected to have been laced with THC, a compound found in marijuana.

A message submitted to parents stated that an eighth-grade student brought gummies containing an “unidentified controlled substance” to school and shared them with several students in their class. Law enforcement suspected that the gummies were laced with THC, according to the message.

“Some of those students began to feel unwell,” the message informed. “The school nurse was alerted and the administration was notified. Medics were called to campus to assess the students and determined they had ingested a drug. School officials notified students’ families and some of the students were taken to a hospital for monitoring.”

“Additionally, law enforcement was notified and they are investigating. Based on our Code of Conduct, the violator or violators will face disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.”

On the Carver Middle School campus, several parents were seen picking up students early. Parents where directed to bring questions or concerns to the school’s principal or administrative team.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story as more information becomes available.