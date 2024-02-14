LAUREL HILL — Two juveniles were detained after it was confirmed Wednesday that 12 students at Carver Middle School ingested gummies, suspected to have been laced with THC, a compound found in marijuana, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 12 students were hospitalized and received treatment for “non-life-threatening injuries,” Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said.

Earlier Wednesday, a message submitted to parents stated that an eighth-grade student brought gummies containing an “unidentified controlled substance” to school and shared them with several students in their class. Law enforcement suspected that the gummies were laced with THC, according to the message.

“Some of those students began to feel unwell,” the message informed. “The school nurse was alerted and the administration was notified. Medics were called to campus to assess the students and determined they had ingested a drug. School officials notified students’ families and some of the students were taken to a hospital for monitoring. Additionally, law enforcement was notified and they are investigating.”

According to Kersey, narcotics agents from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. During the investigation, detectives were informed that the students had consumed THC-infused candy, which resulted in the two juveniles, whose names are not being released, being detained.

“Based on our Code of Conduct, the violator or violators will face disciplinary action and possible criminal charges,” read the message to parents.

On the Carver Middle School campus, several parents were seen picking up students early. Parents were directed to bring questions or concerns to the school’s principal or administrative team.

Kersey said the investigation is ongoing.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story as more information becomes available.