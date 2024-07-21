LAURINBURG — A joint investigation involving the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) has led to the arrests of three individuals from Scotland County for the 2021 murder of Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald.

The arrests come as the result of extensive follow-ups, interviews, evidence identifications, and the utilization of various investigative means, according to the SCSO.

On the morning of Thursday, March 25, 2021, Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald left his home in Clarkton, and traveled to Laurinburg and was never seen or heard from again. On Friday, July 19, 2024, the Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald Joint Task Force was able to give the family the closure they have been praying to get for the past three years.

As years passed, this case remained on the radar of investigators. In May of 2024, detectives from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents from the NCSBI began re-examining the case. After countless hours of continued investigation and newly generated information, the investigation began to move from a missing person to a homicide investigation. During this portion of the investigation, the Task Force began working jointly with the Scotland County District Attorney’s Office. The Scotland County District Attorney’s Office provided pivotal assistance to the Task Force.

The Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald Joint Task Force aggressively began to push through the case and on July 19, 2024, were able to obtain Warrants for Arrest on the following individuals: Michael Anthony “Blu” Bethea Jr., Shelena Lynn Clark and LaKeithan “Joe” JuJuan Tyson.

Bethea, 32, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Concealment of Death.

Clark, 37, was arrested an charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Concealment of Death.

Tyson, 25, was arrested and charged First Degree Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Concealment of Death.

Bethea, Clark, and Tyson were taken before the Scotland County Magistrates Office and placed in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Bethea, Clark, and Tyson are scheduled for their first appearances on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9 a.m. in the Scotland County District Court section.

“In addition to the agents from the NCSBI, we are appreciative of the multiple law enforcement agencies, search/rescue teams, canine units, fire departments, and emergency services who have spent countless hours over the past three years assisting in the investigation. Additionally, we are grateful for the family members and friends of Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald who never stopped pursuing justice for him,” the SCSO wrote in a statement.

This investigation remains ongoing. More information will be shared at a later time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lieutenant E. Haywood at 910-276-3385, the NCSBI at 800-334-3000, or the Scotland County CrimeStoppers at 910-266-8146 ([email protected])