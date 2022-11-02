.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department and Eastpointe are co-sponsoring a public forum for the community to discuss the effects of the opioid epidemic.

The open discussion will be on Nov. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast in downtown Laurinburg. It will be covering the impact that opioids have had on families in Scotland County and discuss ways of moving forward.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Yasmin E. Gay, who is a Scotland County native. Gay is a licensed clinical mental health counselor supervisor, licensed clinical addiction specialist, master addiction counselor, certified rehabilitation counselor, qualified mental health supervisor, certified clinical supervisor, certified criminal justice addiction professional and certified clinical trauma professional.

According to her profile on the Essential Path Counseling and Consultants PLLC website, Gay began her career as a case manager providing support for individuals with substance use and mental health disorders who were involved in the criminal justice system.

She has over 16 years of clinical experience providing administrative, direct care, and supervision in diverse settings for individuals with various disabilities and impairments. She has served as an independent contractor and consultant to various agencies and clinicians providing supervision, clinical interventions, and recommendations as it relates to clinical and evidence-based practices.

The Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast is located at 131 S. Main Street in Laurinburg.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for the Exchange