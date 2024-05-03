LAURINBURG — An offender at Scotland Correctional Institution died Tuesday night after an apparent assault by another offender in a prison housing area.

Christopher Michael Edwards (#1581454) was found with multiple stab wounds in a housing unit common area around 9 p.m., according to a release from the N.C. Department of Adult Correction. The release stated, prison staff responded and administered emergency care.

Edwards, 39, was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Local law enforcement is investigating the case, and the Department of Adult Correction is conducting an internal investigation.

Edwards was serving a life sentence for a 2018 conviction on first-degree murder charges in McDowell County.