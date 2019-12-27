Police looking into mail larceny

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a series of mailbox larcenies.

According to Capt. Chris Young, opened mail and packages were found in the parking lot of Oban Woods Apartments and investigators are working to contact the owners of the items. While some have been located, others cannot.

Young added that the mail was taken from mailboxes and packages from front porches located at Fox Run Circle, Woodpecker Lane, Purcell Road, X-Way Road, Bobwhite Trail, Wesleyan Drive, Woodbridge Drive, Debra Drive and Ingleside Court.

Anyone who lives in those areas who believe they have had packages or mail taken is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

The investigating is ongoing.