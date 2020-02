LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman turned herself into police after warrants were obtained for her arrest.

Twenty-six year old Towanda Nicole Prince of Bennettsville was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury. She was given a $250,000 bond.

The charges come after Prince’s infant child was killed in a car accident and evidence led investigators to believe the child was not in a car seat.