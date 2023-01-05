Happy New Year everybody!

By the grace of God, we made it. We have arrived. We have been granted a privilege that have not been afforded to so many that did not make it here. That’s what happens in races. The runners all start out together. They all start out in high gear and they all plan to finish. They prepare themselves beforehand because they know that races can be grueling. They can take the wind out of you, and if you don’t have a made up mind, when the going really gets tough, you will not have what it takes to finish.

But one thing runners don’t do is they don’t carry a whole lot of unnecessary baggage, not if they are serious about running. They strip all the way down because they understand that you can’t expect to compete, much less cross the finishing line if you carry a whole lot of excess baggage.

As Christians, we can learn a lesson from that. Here we are the very first week in a brand new year; myself, Christians, sinners, everybody, and I hope that all of us have not made new year’s resolutions, but I do hope that we all have made new commitments to God.

I hope that we did not bring old baggage, old weights, old sins and old wine over into a new year. I hope, that we have stripped down like the athletes, that we are as light as a feather and we are ready to sprint in 2023. I hope, that we took a flashback the last day of 2022. discovered that since God was gracious enough, and mercy was kind enough, and grace was sufficient enough.

That we would love God enough to say “I’m not going to carry any baggage into the new year…weights, and people, family, enemies, what people think or say and stress, and bring that into the new year; I’m not going to do it! I’m not going to dirty up my heart in this brand-new year with old stuff, old bad habits, old mess…quit living in the past and what happened yesterday; to let bygones be bygones; I’m just moving on and letting it go; embrace the fact that God left us here for a reason; and that alone should be an incentive for us to run for our lives in 2023; can’t change the past; can’t go back and undo some things; can’t cry over spilled milk, or how bad somebody hurt me; can’t talk about what I should have done or didn’t do.”

We’re here; the Apostle Paul said in Philippians 3:13 “Forgetting those things behind me…the word “forget” means to “put out of one’s mind; cease to think of or consider.

Put it out of our mind; because we do know that Satan works through the mind. If he can keep it in our minds, he can keep it in our hearts. And if he can keep it in our hearts, it will carry out into our actions — then we’ll began to hold on to things and things become weights, and we’ll try to put new wine into old bottles (Matt. 9:14-17).

We can’t run effectively with weights and death will come and catch us on the sideline. Now if we are to run for our life in 2023, what are we to do while we run?

First, we are to focus on Jesus, look unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith who for the joy set before him endured the cross, despised the shame and is now set at the Father’s right hand (Heb. 12:1-2).

Then, we are to encourage others to run with us. That is, we are to witness to others, the unchurched, and encourage them to join the race with us, to come to Jesus, witness to them, that his yoke is easy and his burden is light (Matt. 11:29). We are to tell them how great things the Lord has done for us (Mark 5:19) The world is not going to know unless we tell them.

Then we are to make sure that we love the brethren. That is love everybody; there is no place in the heart of a Christian for hate, grudges and unforgiveness. You can’t run like that; when we try to run with that it causes us to become a pretender. Ya’ll do know some folk are good at pretending; they fake it to make it, but that’s a weight. Love is the grace by which we run, and then we discipline ourselves. Some Christian believers have a problem with self-discipline, but it is necessary to be able to compete and run the race effectively in the new year.

The Apostle Paul said “Don’t you know that they that run in a race run all, but only one receive the prize? So run, that you may obtain (1 Cor. 9:24).”

Community, God has blessed us to see a brand-new year. Look around you today, right now and see what you’ve got on. That which perhaps is a weight; worry, stress, unforgiveness, hurt, pain, sinful habits, and unnecessary baggage. Let us strip down now and take it all off so that we can run effectively. Let’s run the Christian race for Jesus Christ in 2023.