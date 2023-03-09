Knowledge truly is power. Knowledge leads to discernment and the ability to differentiate right from wrong.

Teaching children about other cultures, religions, LGBTQ issues, substance misuse disorders (drugs and alcohol), is not teaching our children to become a part of these things, but empowering them with the knowledge of them so that when they are faced with these things in life, they know how to handle these particular situations.

First, we give our children the solid foundation that they need in this sinful world by teaching them about Jesus Christ and living by His example. When we teach our children to stand and depend on the Rock of Ages, they will not falter.

Secondly, by educating our children about things that exist in the world that they will most likely encounter, whether we agree with it or not, allows them to identify things not of God. If we have taught them correctly, our children will know not to partake in things not of God and what to do when faced with these situations and options in life.

For example, we have a major substance misuse disorder issue pretty much in every community. More than likely, our children will encounter someone involved in and/or affected by substance misuse disorder. If we equip our children with knowledge about these issues instead of sheltering them, they are less likely to fall victim themselves.

Not allowing our children to be knowledgeable of other cultures, other religions, drug/alcohol misuse, and different sexual orientations is not protecting them; it is sheltering them from things that they will eventually encounter in this world. Though we may not agree with these practices, they are present, not only in the world, but in our local communities, and our children will encounter them simply because they are there. Our job as parents, preachers, teachers, and church and community leaders is to prepare our children to face those things that do not fall in line with what we know to be right and true. Our children will be able to withstand these things based on the relationship that we teach them to have with God and the firm foundation that we have taught them to stand on.

When we are afraid to allow our children to learn about things that do not correlate with our core values, we are dis-servicing them by not teaching them about what they will encounter in the world and how to navigate these situations when they are inevitably faced with them. We are simply making them knowledgeable about things of the world, not necessarily telling them to partake in them or that they are okay. When children are knowledgeable of social issues, religions that do not follow God’s doctrine for us, and other cultures, this gives them the power to choose not to participate because we have taught them the way in which they should go.

— Gerren Maynor, Pembroke, NC