I had a conversation with my dad the other day.

That may not sound like much 0f a big deal to most of you, but my dad passed away nearly 15 years ago. So this conversation was different that most of my earlier conversations with him since his passing. This time, it felt like he was right there with me and, this time, he actually spoke to me.

But I’m getting ahead of myself.

The entire chain of events happened last weekend while I was doing some work on the deck in my back yard. All of a sudden I heard a sound that immediately hurtled me back to my childhood. It was the slamming of a screen door at my neighbor’s house.

I’d probably heard that many times before, but didn’t pay it any attention. On this day, however, it sent me back to the days when my family would make its annual end-of-summer trek to Fenwick Island, Delaware, where we would meet up with about 25 other folks in our extended family. We’d take up a block or two of cottages and just have a grand ol’ time before the children had to get back for a new school year.

The screen door on those cottages always seemed to be a focal point of those vacations as much as the beach was — that’s because we young’uns couldn’t seem to figure out a way to bolt out of those doors without letting them announce our bolting by slamming behind us. And, usually, we’d announce our return in much the same way.

Almost every time, the slamming of the screen door would be followed by some adult hollering at us from inside the cottage not to slam the screen door. I can admit now that those admonitions would often go in one of our ears and quickly out the other. On the way out the door, we had the beach on our mind; on the way back in, we had eating as quickly as we could on our mind so we could get back to the beach.

I do recall one time when it was my dad who let the screen door slam behind him. I wouldn’t remember it except that his slamming of the screen door sparked a hollering from my grandmother — his mother — to quit slamming the screen door. I also seem to remember that, somehow, it made my dad one of us that day.

So when I heard my neighbor’s screen door slam, I closed my eyes for a moment and drifted back to those late-August days in Fenwick Island. And almost immediately, I began thinking about my last meaningful trip there — just a few months after my dad passed away in July 2004. It was also the last time, before this past weekend, that I really felt him with me.

My sister and I were unable to be there when my father died in Texas — it all happened so quickly. So we planned a trip to Fenwick Island, where we both felt his memory would be strong. And it was. Just moments after we arrived on a stormy September evening, a bolt of lightning hit the transformer on the telephone pole directly outside our cottage. We were standing something like 30 feet away as the top of the pole caught fire.

We called 9-1-1 and watched the firefighters converge to do their work.

It did not escape our understanding that our father, a nearly lifelong volunteer firefighter, had a hand in creating the event. For us, it was his way of saying, “Hey kids, I’m here, too.”

The rest of the week my sister and I did a lot of talking to and about our dad. At one point early in the week, we even shared some tears while listening to “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw.

Since then, we’ve both had conversations with dad, but in my case I think he just listened.

Until last weekend.

After hearing the screen door slam and letting my mind wander back to the days at Fenwick Island, I took the time to catch my dad up on things. Since he’d “talked” with me before, I felt I knew where he was and that he’d been able to watch over things — but I still wanted to tell him some details about what’s been going on in my life lately.

Throughout it all, like always, he just listened. But when I was finished, and had just about started to return to my work, I heard these words: “Take it slow.” And then he said something his own father always used to say: “Dope it out.”

Each phrase was just three words, and I couldn’t help but think that my father and grandfather rarely ever said “I love you,” but I remember them each saying “Take it slow” and “Dope it out” over and over whenever we discussed a problem.

My grandfather always told me to “Dope it out” when he wanted me to give things careful thought; and my dad would say “Take it slow” to remind me not to rush into judgments or decisions.

It wasn’t what I wanted to hear from my dad right then, but I suppose it was all I needed to hear. And all I could do was wipe a tear from my eye, smile, nod my head and whisper, “I will.”

It was, perhaps, the best conversation I’ve had with my dad in many years — and today would have been his 82nd birthday. Happy birthday, dad. We’ll talk later.

W. Curt Vincent