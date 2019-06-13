Allow God to help ward off bullies

It seems as if at least one young person a week decides to end his/her life because of being bullied to the point that there is no other recourse. They just can’t see another way out.

Deuteronomy 31:6 — “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

We must teach our children to LOVE, and the lessons taught in the Bible will only be successful if mothers, fathers, and their children work together to learn and follow them.

Sadly, our country, as magnificent as it is, has slowly forced the separation of church and state to a point that God is virtually non-existent within our schools. Although any words assembled in a document can be argued in relation to the intention of the writers, I do not believe that this was the original intent.

We need God back in our schools! We need God back in our homes! If we continue to slam the doors of the schools in God’s face, we lose the protection He gives to us and to our children.

If a child is raised with the Bible as the guide, I cannot imagine that child bullying anyone else. In a perfect world, if the simple, loving rules set out in the bible were followed, not only the potential bully would be stopped, but the young person being bullied would understand that he/she is protected by God. Just as Deuteronomy 31:6 tells us, our God goes with us, and He will never forsake us. Even in the face of the devilish bully, our God will protect that child.

In an age where internet and cell phones allow cowards to say things hurtful from behind a keyboard, these suicides will continue until God is reintroduced into our curriculum, not only at school, but in our home curriculum as well.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” Rick and his wife Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For information, contact [email protected]