Best thing you can do is chat with your dad

This is the 15th Father’s Day that I have not had my dad. It’s something that, for 11 months out of the year, I’ve come to terms with. But not in June.

As I have earlier mentioned, June 1 is my dad’s birthday. Two weeks later is Father’s Day. And about two weeks after that, on July 1, is the date that he passed away. That’s a pretty heavy 31 days.

But life goes on.

For 15 years now, I’ve transitioned from looking forward to that special phone call to Texas where my dad lived, as well as imagining the smile on his face when he received my card stuffed with a gift certificate for a meal at his favorite barbecue spot, to now being the one receiving those calls and cards from my two daughters.

But it’s not the same.

I’d much rather be in the role of giver than receiver. While there is no end to my appreciation of my daughters’ efforts, their calls and cards remind me that there is no telephone number or address for Heaven.

Dad was not a religious man — he rarely took us to church as children, save for times like Easter and Christmas — but I still believe he is with God. Actually, I’ve hoped hard enough that it’s morphed into belief.

If Dad is with God, then I also believe he is with G.C. Bryan’s father — and I hope the two recently talked about those slamming screen doors at Fenwick Island, Delaware. Thank you, G.C., for your website note.

For 14 years, I struggled each Father’s Day to find a way to honor my father in some worthwhile way, some way that he might be proud of and somehow be touched by it. I still chat with him regularly and have only assumed that he has heard me; a special meal is still on the agenda for Father’s Day, though I can only say a silent “Happy Father’s Day, Dad” before digging in; and I still have his voice mail recording on my old cell phone that I can listen to now and then.

But there had to be more.

And then it hit me, thanks to Mr. Bryan’s website note. His father and mine are in Heaven. Together. With God. So if I really wanted to get closer to the Father that my father and I each share, I had to finally do something I’d thought of doing for the better part of 20 years: read the Bible.

I’ve been a reader since high school, which is what led me to becoming a writer. My mother wanted me to become an architect and my father wanted me to become a firefighter. I chose firefighter and went to Oklahoma State — but I ended up doing what I really think our heavenly Father wanted for me.

Over the years I’ve read innumerable books, but the Bible seemed overwhelming to tackle. I’m not unfamiliar with the Bible, generally. I’ve looked up many scriptures concerning specific topics and I carried it with me for every Saturday prayer breakfast in Lumberton for years.

But actually read it? That task fell by the wayside many times over the past two decades — until this month.

On June 1, partially in response to Mr. Bryan’s website message and mostly to honor my dad on his birthday, I started reading the Book of Genesis. I’ve only been able to read between three and five pages each night, and I’m not sure I am fully grasping everything it tells me, but after about 70 pages I know I’ve created the habit needed to get me to the end — no matter how long it takes.

If I have a Father’s Day message for anyone who cares, it’s this: We all have a father. In fact, we all have two. If your biological and/or adoptive and/or step-father is alive, then more than any other day, find a way to chat with him. If he is not alive now, the message is the same … chat with him. And most importantly, don’t forget your spiritual Father … He’d love to hear from you, too.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]