Sandy is a true class act

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

I remember the very first time Sandy Callan whipped that famous recorder of his to within several inches of my nose. It came from out of nowhere during a casual conversation about The Laurinburg Exchange moving from a carrier delivery system to a mail delivery system. I remember because, unlike many others in Scotland County, it was the only time he put me on the other end of an interview.

For the months leading up to that moment, and in the months since, Sandy’s reputation was a consistent one — nice, fair, accurate, caring and honest were always words people would use.

I’ve only had the pleasure of knowing Sandy over the final year of his 31-year career with WLNC, but he is one of those who I have added to my short list of someone I wish I’d known longer.

Sandy’s professional journey is the exact opposite of mine. Where he has remained home and established deep roots, my career has taken me to several states whenever new challenges arose. Neither journey is considered right or wrong.

But in many ways, I envy Sandy and those deep roots he has put down. He’s got a unique perspective on Scotland County that others who have migrated here will never have — and that can be a very good thing.

We all know, however, the saying that “all good things must come to an end.” For Sandy, that end came on Friday, when he put away his recorder and retired. His voice on WLNC has gone silent and his presence at local meetings and events is finished.

It would be impossible to figure the number of school meetings, city meetings, county meetings, election board meetings and other events Sandy has been part of over the 31 years. But you can imagine that number might reach well into the thousands. Nobody has been part of any of those events for as long as Sandy has. Ever.

While his presence at these meetings and events has been a given for elected officials over the years, Sandy has also offered something just as important during his coverage, and it is something very few would have noticed.

Over the years, The Laurinburg Exchange has had a number of reporters who have covered the same meetings and events Sandy has. And regardless of whether those reporters were new or experienced, Sandy was always accommodating and helpful — and personally, I am grateful for the mentoring he has given both of our current reporters, Katelin Gandee and Jael Pembrick. His knowledge has been invaluable to them.

Throughout the county, the respect for Sandy’s efforts at WLNC was planted back in the late 1980s, nurtured into the 1990s, matured into the 2000s and solidified over the last decade. That respect even morphed into love, and there is nobody of substance who can say a bad word about Sandy — either professionally or personally. That’s a difficult reward to earn, especially in this business, but he has managed to do it.

And that love goes even deeper.

On Tuesday, it was on full display at the Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg, when WLNC hosted a retirement party for Sandy. Each and every person who attended — and there were far too many to count — was there to show their admiration for Sandy and had heartfelt words of love and respect for him.

But if there was one person who hit the nail perfectly square on the head concerning how folks feel about Sandy, it was his wife Betty, who simply said, “I just love that man so much.”

I think the rest of Scotland County does, too.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]