We’re sure to be experiencing a variety of weather conditions in the weeks to come. As we continue to count down the days until spring arrives, we’ll be looking for ways to keep warm.

Often, we turn to supplemental heating sources to keep us warm in our homes. Unfortunately, we’re likely to see an increase in the number of home fires related to various heating sources.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) tells us that heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Cooking fires are the leading cause.

Nearly 90% of home heating fire deaths involve stationary or portable space heaters. The leading factor that contributes to home heating fire deaths was heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding.

Here are some tips for home heating during the winter months:

Place the heater on a hard, level, and nonflammable surface. These appliances are intended to sit on the floor, not on a table.

Establish a three-foot kid- and pet-free zone around the heater. Never put a space heater in a child’s room.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from combustible materials, such as furniture, bedding and curtains.

Don’t use a heater in a workshop or garage near paint, gas cans or matches.

Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or go to bed.

Unplug the heater when it’s not in use by pulling the plug straight from the outlet.

Don’t plug another electrical device or an extension cord into the same outlet as a heater. That can cause overheating.

Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every bedroom. Test them monthly. Working smoke alarms save lives.

Winter weather also increases the chances of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is often referred to as the silent killer because it is an odorless, colorless and tasteless poisonous gas that is produced when burning wood, propane, charcoal, or other fuels.

Here are some tips to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning: