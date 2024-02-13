1. “What is our hook, what is our niche, what is our competitive aim? What do I tell folks when I’m trying to convince them to move here instead of Lillington or Reideville or one of the other smaller towns in North Carolina? What are we doing different and better?” — David Pope, president and chief executive officer of Scotland Health Care System

2. “It’s with a heavy heart I share a member of our campus community subsequently died from injuries sustained in the incident,” stated UNC-Pembroke Robin Cummings. “Though not actively enrolled in classes this semester, the victim was a student last semester and will always be considered a member of BraveNation. I hope you will join me in keeping him and his family in your hearts and prayers during this difficult time. We are waiting for confirmation from authorities before we can share more information.”

3. “It seems like Gibson just, we can’t have a meeting without crying or fussing or arguing about this and that and other whichever stuff, something our kids wouldn’t even do and if it doesn’t stop, I will — and I say this publically — I will resign off the board whether the council members like it or not.” — Gibson Commissioner Adam Liles

4. “People said that they were struggling with the higher cost of groceries and fuel, taxes have gone up in their localities. “So I heard loud and clear what the public said.” — NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey

5. “So overall a good audit. The records were in great shape. We made very few journal entries and that signals the books were in good order,” said Lee Grissom, of S. Preston Douglas and Associates, to Wagram’s Board of Commissioners.

6. “It’s National Women Physicians Day so I wanted to make sure that our community has strong women physicians here to help them improve their health,” said Dr. Jennifer Isenhour at the Healthy TogetHer event. “I think it’s important that our communities see everything our hospital has to offer them to improve their health and to know we are here for them.”