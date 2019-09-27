Dating ban wasn’t such a bad idea

Fifth-graders at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville, Indiana, were recently banned from dating.

Let that sink in for a moment.

A school was adding boyfriends and girlfriends to the list of banned things at the school like drugs, alcohol and firearms.

And we support that idea. Here’s why …

Fifth-graders are generally between the ages of 10 and 12. Their young minds have barely had time to start understanding what relationships are supposed to be like within their own families, much less being able to focus on the temptations and peer pressures surrounding a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Count us as old-school thinkers, but fifth-graders should be building the foundations of friendships and creating positive academic habits.

Boys should be boys — getting into sports, wrestling to establish their place in the neighborhood, creating infrastructure with their miniature trucks and towns in the backyard dirt pile and pestering their sisters. Girls should be girls — also playing sports, mingling with friends and dreaming of hairstyles and the day they can use their first lipstick, dressing up their Barbies and pestering their brothers.

Is fifth grade too early for budding relationships? Certainly. Things like cars and dating shouldn’t even be on their radar.

Children who are allowed by parents to date are allowing the life clock to be moved up dramatically, and by the time those children have been allowed to round the bases of a relationship, they can too often be facing parenthood themselves by the time they are in high school. That bunt single at 10, 11 or 12 years old too easily becomes an inside-the-park home run — simply because there is little or no discussion and direction along the way.

What continues to amaze us is the fact that parents and guardians, especially those who give their children no boundaries when it comes to important life decisions and growth, will vehemently fight against those entities that give children rules for good morals, ethics, right and wrong — and back it up with discipline.

The cry is usually something like “it’s not the (school’s, government’s, law enforcement’s or anyone’s) place to raise my child.” But if YOU aren’t doing it, what then?

There is no debate that we are in a different world nowadays than when many of us grew up. Children have far greater access to things through the internet and social media, and the advances in things like technology puts many more things at their fingertips. But what hasn’t changed during the history of time is how young minds develop, process information and the ability to apply it appropriately.

Fifth-graders always have and always will put far more importance on a crush or what adults would label “puppy love” than they should. And it is a parent’s job to talk about those feelings with their child before they are allowed to get out of hand. Children don’t like to be told no or that they have to wait, but it’s necessary that message — along with the whys — are passed along.

Sadly, even if it’s a school that has to do it.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Anyone who says raising children isn’t the hardest job in the world is not doing it right.” (Anonymous)