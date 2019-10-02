In the Gerlach case, the truth probably won’t matter

Dan Gerlach, this week put on leave from his job as interim chancellor at East Carolina University, was on a mission to get better acquainted with students at the Greenville campus, but in doing so might have separated himself from them permanently.

You have likely seen the video and some still photos. They aren’t flattering, showing Gerlach throwing back shots of alcohol while dancing with and getting too touchy-feeley with the coeds. It was incredibly bad judgment, made even more so because we live in an age where everyone has a camera and video recorder disguised as a cell phone, and social media guarantees a quick and long broadcast.

The question thus becomes: Should Gerlach’s actions prevent him from winning the chancellorship on a permanent basis? That will be answered by the Board of Governors, a stuffy group not known for a sense of humor.

We know Gerlach from his work with the Golden LEAF Foundation, of which he was president before giving that up for the interim gig in Greenville, which we know he wanted to parlay into a full-time gig. We found him to be capable, affable and genuinely concerned in getting Golden LEAF dollars to a county in desperate need following the devastation of two hurricanes.

The optics of Gerlach throwing back shots are certainly troubling, but we know as well that if he were at a cocktail party with donors who give big money to ECU that no one would be tracking his alcohol consumption or bothered by it. Call it a double-standard or hypocrisy.

The bigger problem for Gerlach, a married man, might be his interactions with the coeds. We are told that Gerlach is someone who interacts with the students when on campus, often posing for a selfie. But when he places an arm around a coed in the middle of the day when on campus for a selfie, it is viewed quite differently than when it is done in the dusk of a bar and the alcohol is freely flowing.

More than one career has been destroyed when a photo or video provided a false impression of interaction with perceived sexual connotations between an adult in power and a young person, especially a female. It is a damaging blow, one from which there is often no recovery.

Gerlach immediately went on the defense, and he has plenty of defenders, including those in the bar that night and hundreds of students who have signed a petition supporting him for the chancellor’s job. Gerlach has said the photos were out of context, and even floated the notion that he was somehow set up.

We don’t know the truth — and in situations like these, often the truth doesn’t matter. A momentary lapse of judgment doesn’t mean that Gerlach would not make a fine chancellor at ECU, but the odds are it will cost him that opportunity.

— The Robesonian, Lumberton