Challenges of Civil War center have some value

At a Monday press conference, State Rep. Billy Richardson and Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin rolled out a plan they believe will help the community move forward on the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The multimillion-dollar state project is proposed to be built in Fayetteville and has been on a glide-path to funding. But it has been challenged in recent weeks by some residents and activists skeptical of its content, and the motives of its organizers.

Colvin has been a prominent figure who has raised questions, though he has said several times he is not against the project. He has said he wants to make sure it tells the full story of the difficult period. He has also said he wants History Center supporters and officials to broaden their community outreach in pitching the center and addressing residents’ concerns. These concerns are heightened among some African-American residents who fear the center will be a glorified Confederate museum.

We have said that Richardson and Colvin’s ideas are sound — they include forbidding, through the force of a local bill, any Confederate statues from coming to the center, and creating a local advisory board to have input in History Center content.

Just as important as the proposals sketched out at Monday’s press conference were the people who came to stand with the two men as they rolled them out. The framing could not be missed.

Standing with the mayor as he spoke were three of the four new council members, sworn in earlier this month: Shakeyla Ingram (District 2), Chris Davis (District 6) and Yvonne Kinston (District 9). Many have wondered where they stood on the Civil War center, and in point of fact we still don’t know. But their presence signaled they are willing to give the History Center idea a good listen. The same can be said of council members D.J. Haire (District 4) and Larry Wright (District 7), two men who have, like the mayor, expressed some reservations.

Also in attendance were Cumberland County Commissioners Michael Boose, Charles Evans and Marshall Faircloth, the board chairman. Evans has expressed serious reservations about the History Center.

But we believe the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center has much to say and, when properly presented, will convince most skeptics willing to keep an open mind. It’s bold. It seeks to tell a compelling story of all North Carolinians living during the period just prior to the war, during the conflict and then in the aftermath. Judging by its diverse bench of prominent scholars, it will be the exact opposite of the rehashing of Rebel glories that is too often depicted below the Mason-Dixon Line. The center’s digital curriculum would revolutionize the way the war and Reconstruction is taught in K-12 education in North Carolina, giving more schoolchildren a stake in events that continue to shape the state and nation into the present day.

In a prepared statement Mac Healy, chairman of the History Center’s nonprofit foundation, expressed support for Richardson and Colvin’s plan, which also calls for a local delegation to visit three successful museum sites around the country that have similar content. Richardson said he specifically wanted critics to be part of the tours and make suggestions for the History Center.

In 2016, both the City Council and Cumberland County Board of Commissioners passed resolutions in support of the center and pledging $7.5 million. The city has since indicated it may want to do a re-vote.

But if the “all-hands-on-deck” feel of the press conference can be extended into further discussions over the Civil War center, we believe the council will again vote to back the center.

Faircloth said the county had not withdrawn support of the plan and would follow the city and state’s lead, if those two entities were “all in.”

Colvin said of the center’s future prospects: “I’m favorable about it. I know there are several members of the community who are willing to have their voices and their opinions heard, and the fact that you have major funding partners represented in this room today, I think makes it more credible.”

It certainly does.

