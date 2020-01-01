Let’s not put gambling at everyone’s fingertips

We have no fundamental opposition to gambling, believing strongly in free choice while recognizing that games of chance are just another form of entertainment, although they have an addictive allure.

Our belief, however, is that gambling should not be easy and within arm’s reach, and should in fact require some effort, perhaps a flight to Las Vegas or a drive to Cherokee, and not a walk to the corner store. But the N.C. Education Lottery, a gift from the Democrats who approved it in 2005 in a sneak attack, has made gambling way too convenient — and the societal price extends way beyond coin.

Gambling is precisely what the lottery provides — although your odds are substantially improved if you make that trip to a casino in Vegas or Cherokee.

Now the N.C. Education Lottery, faced with declining revenues — that would be the only good news in today’s Our View — wants to make playing the lottery even more convenient by putting it at your fingertips. The Lottery Commission is pondering what are being called online “scratch-off” tickets, which would enable someone to play the lottery using his or her cellphone or perhaps a home or work computer.

A player would be allowed to “deposit” money into a online bank account as a way to buy tickets. The commission has proposed limits on the amount, but at $505 a day, $2,000 a week and $4,000 a month, they seem ridiculously high — and almost encouraging making playing the games a household problem.

Now would be a good time to remember why the N.C. Education Lottery was established, and that was to develop a new funding source for public schools, including for capital needs. But if there has been a benefit, it’s negligible, almost impossible to see, and in few places would that be more evident than right here in this region of the state, where schools are old and crumbling 14 years after the lottery was first played.

The local reality is that ihere, as is the case with most poor counties, people play the lottery at higher rates, succumbing to the get-rich-quick mentality. That makes this county a loser in the lottery, meaning we actually send our dollars to richer counties to subsidize their public schools. Just chew on that for a second.

There really is no way to effectively calculate the damage the lottery has done to families, mostly poor. With the rare exception when someone hits a big jackpot, almost everyone who plays the lottery is a loser, and in a county where a third of the population is on Medicaid, the consequences are substantial.

The dollars being wasted could instead be directed toward real needs, such as food, clothing and adequate shelter for poor people and their children. The lottery’s ability to pick the pockets of the most vulnerable among us is even more egregious since it is state sponsored and wrapped in cynicism — the lie being that it is actually doing a public good by raising revenue for our public schools.

We aren’t very confident that the Lottery Commission will be able to control itself and bypass the chance for some easy money, doing so once again by disproportionately shifting this burden to those who can least afford to carry it. Where are the Democrats in Raleigh, the ones who passionately lament regressive taxation, on this issue?

If the Lottery Commission decides to put the lottery at our fingertips, then we would call on the General Assembly to step in and do the right thing — and not allow this kind of gambling to come into our homes and workplaces. The lottery does enough damage in this state, with very little good.

Let’s not make that easier.

— The Robesonian