Here’s how America can reopen

Three months into a global pandemic that is straining the fabric of America’s society, political leaders say that the nation is facing a stark choice between economic prosperity and the preservation of human life.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, has given voice to the sentiments of many by insisting that every life is priceless and that the government must be prepared to sacrifice prosperity to prevent deaths. “We will not put a dollar figure on human life,” he declared.

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, took the opposite view last week, arguing that Americans should go back to work even if that causes the deaths of their grandparents, whom he suggested would willingly sacrifice their lives for the sake of economic growth. President Trump grudgingly agreed Sunday night to extend the federal government’s social distancing guidelines until the end of April, but he too has made clear that he believes efforts to save lives will come at the expense of the economy.

This is a false choice.

While policymakers must sometimes make trade-offs between life and money, this is not such a moment. The American economy needs to be shut down in order to preserve both human life and long-term prosperity. During the 1918 influenza pandemic, communities that quickly imposed stringent measures not only saved lives but experienced stronger economic rebounds, according to a new study. The message is clear: Coronavirus is a danger to life and prosperity; a strong public health response is the needed corrective.

It increasingly appears necessary that, for the next eight weeks, and possibly for longer, all nonessential businesses should be closed, domestic travel restricted and the “shelter-in-place” measures being employed by some parts of the country extended to the rest. Such a shutdown will be enormously expensive in the short term, likely requiring fresh rounds of federal aid on top of the $2.2 trillion Congress approved on Friday. But scientists say that based on what they’ve learned from Europe and Asia, that’s the only way to get the virus, which is spreading like wildfire across the country, under control.

Those extreme measures still will not end the epidemic completely. But the United States cannot long endure in a state of suspended animation, nor can the nation easily bear the cost of repeated lockdowns. That’s why it is also critical to fund and implement the safety measures necessary to let Americans get back to work, school and play without a recrudescence of the virus.

In fact, a nationwide lockdown should be seen as only the first step in a long fight that will proceed at a different pace in different parts of the country. In New York, where doctors and nurses dressed in trash bags and bandannas are desperately fighting to contain the virus even as bodies pile up, the crisis is upon us. In three weeks, when case counts in New York may be peaking, outbreaks in other parts of the country might just be entering a phase of deadly exponential growth.

The virus may complicate matters even further by receding in late spring or summer, only to re-emerge in the fall or winter.

As new outbreaks pop up, experts will need data to guide their decision making. Information — on hospital capacity and viral spread, among other things — that is centrally located, regularly updated and readily available will be essential to figuring out when or whether social distancing or other measures need to be implemented again.

So far, no such system exists. As a result, most local governments don’t have efficient ways to track supplies of personal protective equipment or monitor and publicly report their hospital and ICU capacity. What should the chronically ill in a given region do during an outbreak? Where should those with asthma go if they have an attack? The fact that most Americans don’t know the answers to those questions is dangerous and inexcusable in an era of such data abundance.

Some scientists are working to rectify that problem — to create the apps and websites that such a crisis demands. But those efforts will only be useful if they are brought to scale quickly. That, too, will take federal oversight and financial support.