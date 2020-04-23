American engine runs strong behind its volunteers

America’s crisis is her opportunity.

Amid all the shutdown, the frustration of our “normal” being taken away, and the wonder of what things will be like even a day into the future much less weeks or months, there is a lot of good happening around us. Adversity is challenging, and in some cases we regret that it will win more than it loses.

Our hope lies within a backbone of this nation that has been here since it began more than 200 years ago. Join us in the midst of a seven-day celebration for National Volunteer Week.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek,” said former President Barack Obama.

He was exactly right.

Bevin Strickland is a 47-year-old single mom of twin 16-year-old boys in High Point. The registered nurse has spent the last month at Mount Sinai Queens, pretty much ground zero of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City.

She went because she wanted to give exhausted nurses relief for a shift. Even though Strickland has to be paid for legal reasons and she’s got student debt, all the money she makes is headed to the Mount Sinai support staff.

Dr. Dickson Schaefer is one of several pilots who have agreed to use their planes and time to get COVID-19 test samples to labs in neighboring states. He realizes this will enable patients to know the results within a day, not three or more. Patients throughout the region are among the beneficiaries.

Masks and face coverings haven’t been easy to find. Throughout the county, there are those with some level of seamstress skill making and distributing them.

When a solution was needed a month ago for getting assignments and food to students, an army of volunteers pitched in. Faith organizations led the way. There have been donations of time, talent and money.

The list goes on; this is merely a recent sample.

Truth is, volunteers are an incredibly big part of the American engine.

In making a national proclamation, President Donald Trump wrote, “Our national character is measured by the unity, compassion, and initiative shown by Americans who help others. Volunteers serving in community and charitable organizations, faith-based institutions, and nonprofits fulfill critical needs and challenges faced by people of all ages and backgrounds. When friends, neighbors, and strangers unite for a common cause, it demonstrates that we have the power to change lives and improve our world.”

So true.

Volunteers’ actions, the proclamation says, “enhance their own lives and the lives of those they serve, reflecting the best of America and the enduring principles that bind us together.”

To every volunteer, on behalf of us all, we say “thank you!”

— Champion Media