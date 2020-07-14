School board chose the right path forward

The Scotland County Board of Education made the only logical choice it could Monday night.

Although not unanimous, the school board voted after a lengthy discussion to open schools next month by continuing the virtual-learning program for at least the first nine weeks. No real surprise there.

If that decision needed an exclamation point, however, it got one the next day when Scotland Health Care System announced the largest jump in positive coronavirus tests within its testing area — a total of 15 people were COVID-19 positive on Monday alone.

Whether that number proves to be the peak and we will see the downside of this pandemic hill or whether the number will continue to climb is anyone’s guess. And therein lies the problem with making any decisions about the future — should that be for education, sports, festivals, restaurants or anything else.

Everyone is working off of “models” and nobody knows for sure.

As we mentioned above, the vote Monday wasn’t unanimous, and we hardly expected it to be. It would be difficult to find eight individuals who would all vote the same under these same circumstances.

In this case, it was Dr. Jeff Byrd who cast the lone “no” vote to reopen schools with nine weeks of virtual learning. Not because he wanted students to return to the classrooms, but because he wanted the school board to await Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Wednesday concerning how public schools statewide would move forward.

We understand Byrd’s hesitation, but in this case, it’s unwarranted.

Regardless of what Cooper has to say Wednesday, the plan by Scotland County Schools can move forward as decided. It will either be exactly what Cooper tells the rest of the state or it will be more cautious. Either way, the local board’s plans here are safe.

One other observation concerning Monday’s Board of Education: Where was Wayne Cromartie? That seems to be a regular question.

So, sometime in August, students will again go to the computer for their learning. Despite that being the necessary procedure moving forward, we also understand how challenging this will be. State Auditor Beth Wood has already released a report that claims the virtual learning used to finish the second semester of the 2019-20 school year was, basically, a failure in many areas. Add to that the fact that Scotland County, as a rural county, has many holes in its internet accessibility, and the challenges mount.

Now that our students will return to a virtual-learning environment for at least the first nine weeks of the new school year, we hope there will be stronger efforts to make the experience as successful as possible for each and every student.

Next to decide … what about athletics?

