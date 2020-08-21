Ward and others need to come clean

The Rural Infrastructure Authority and NC Department of Commerce have spoken — or, actually, their silence did.

On Thursday, the Authority’s board gathered virtually to discuss funding projects across the state. For about an hour, that’s exactly what they did, each one getting a unanimous OK, while Commerce reps waited in the wings to present projects for funding.

But Scotland County — more specifically, its potential loan from Commerce to cover $575,000 in costs associated with the railroad spur at Edwards Wood Products that replaces a state grant lost because of poor management — was never brought up by Commerce or part of the Authority’s agenda.

There even seems to be a feeling that a hoped-for waiving of the loan payback won’t ever see the light of day on the Authority’s future agendas.

That’s bad news for county taxpayers.

It should also be bad news for Economic Development Director Mark Ward, who seems to be the lead man on all that has gone wrong on two attempts to garner a state grant to cover two different projects — one for a water tower, then for the railroad spur. Each time the grants were pulled for beginning work too early, allegedly on Ward’s OK, along with Ward’s documented attempt by email to deceive Commerce on when the work did begin.

He used Thursday’s meeting as a reason he did not want to talk about the lost grants, which now appears to be nothing more than a smokescreen to avoid the topic.

While Ward appears to be the fall guy in this mess, and rightly so, we will not be surprised if there are ripple effects that carry a portion of the blame uphill — to County Manager Kevin Patterson and some of the county commissioners.

As we continue to ponder this snafu by Ward and others, we can’t help wonder why taxpayers aren’t yet up in arms about having to foot the $575,000 bill themselves and screaming for consequences.

For Ward, regardless of how the Authority and Commerce decide to handle this now, his job should be at risk.

For Patterson, it’s possible his position might also be at risk, at the very least probationary.

And for a few of our county commissioners, who simply don’t seem to think this entire mess is a big deal, shame on them. Their time on the board should be running short. For any good they may have done during their time, this one issue should be a permanent blemish, because when an elected official continues to stay stubborn in protecting a trusted individual who causes the county to lose more than one-half million dollars despite proof and facts, then they too are worthless to taxpayers.

And taxpayers ought to be sending comments to the county meetings, as well as writing letters to the editor. Now.

There seems to be only one avenue available to Ward and the others for saving their positions: Come clean, apologize and perhaps pray for forgiveness.

Short of that, each one should be gone by 2021.

