Board chair gives his perceptions

Scotland County has been trying to work with officials in Raleigh to come up with a permanent solution to the error for the $575,000 state incentive to Edwards Wood Products. Since this has become a political issue, this is not an option. Edwards Wood Products got the $575,000 as part of the state incentive package to help create 46 jobs and invest $35,000,000 in North Carolina and Scotland County. As of Jan. 1, Edwards created 96 jobs and over $38,000,000 of investment in Scotland County.

Yes, there were mistakes made in helping bring 96 jobs and $38,000,000 investment into Scotland County. Yes, we did not ensure that every document was signed as we worked to keep a manufacturing facility open with people employed. After the Governor announced the project with Edwards Wood Products, Mark Ward working with our grant administrator submitted the contracts needed to complete the contract by Commerce. In the months that it took to prepare all the documents, including the boilerplate agreement. Edwards began hiring and paying people a good salary in Scotland County. When Commerce finally had the first agreement ready, Edwards Wood Products had already hired 39 of the promised 46 jobs.

Commerce would not count these jobs for this grant because they were hired before the agreement was signed. At that time Edwards Wood Products was not ready to guarantee that they would hire 85 people. It took several more months for Commerce to agree with the number of employees Edward Wood Products had and set the threshold for job creation announced by the Governor. The boilerplate agreement was never circulated for signature. This was the error, a missing signature.

After public comment periods, a public hearing, formal bid awards by the Board of Commissioners, Scotland County completed construction for a water tank. This water tank provided fire protection for Edwards Wood Products. Then Mark Ward and our grant administrator submitted for reimbursement on the project. It was after this, the Commerce stated the agreement was never signed. Commerce stated that nothing could be done. Kevin Patterson, Mark Ward and the County Attorney had a conference call with commerce. On this call, county staff came up with a solution. Edwards wood Product already had a contract to put rail to their facility. This was part of the reason the site was chosen.

This required a new boilerplate agreement. This new agreement did not mention Edwards Wood Products at all. If it did the now 96 jobs created would not count and Edwards would have to pay back anything that was drawn down. Since this dealt with rail, CSX had to sign stating that Scotland County had access to the rail. It took six months to get the rail agreement signed. NC Railroad also funded part of this rail extension and NC DOT has also agreed to fund part of this extension.

Once the rail agreement was signed Commerce sent the boilerplate agreement to the county. After this agreement was signed on Jan 13, Edwards Wood Products wrote Scotland County a check for $531,118. Then Scotland County agreed to pay TRAC (rail contractor) $506,744.05 for the rail extension and the remainder of the funds to Edwards for reimbursement. Only after Edwards Wood Products made payment to Scotland County did the County owe anything to TRAC.

We own that mistakes were made in helping Edwards Wood Products hire 96 people in Scotland County. We take responsibility for these mistakes that brought $38,000,000 of tax value into Scotland County and kept an industrial building active instead of sitting empty.

Talking with Mark Ward, he stated that his choice of words was poorly chosen with the grant writer. There was never any intent to deceive or any personal gain and NC Commerce has not accused anyone of wrongdoing. With the collective effort of the county, Edwards Wood Products expanded in Scotland County instead of Manning, SC. The property tax bill Edwards Wood Products will pay for 2020 is over $600,000.

So yes, mistakes were made, and we have learned from them and will work to keep mistakes like this from happening again. This project brought good jobs to Scotland County. That is what the Board of County Commissioners have charged Mark Ward to accomplish.

Bob Davis is the current chairman of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.