Kudos to Rep. Jones … one of us

It was both interesting, refreshing and prideful to see and hear Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones speak earlier this week at the Republican National Convention in support of President Donald Trump.

Interesting because Jones is a Democrat.

Refreshing because he is a conservative Democrat.

Prideful because Jones was born and raised in Scotland County.

Obviously, each political party has reached across the aisle during this presidential election season — liberal-leaning Republicans to speak in support of Joe Biden and conservative-leaning Democrats to speak in support of Trump. Nothing all that new there. Its value is subjective.

But the fact that Jones hails from our back yard — born and raised in Laurel Hill and a graduate of Scotland High School — is something that should resonate with everyone in the county, regardless of political affiliation.

What Jones represents is the myriad of opportunities available to youth here. He has shown that someone born and raised on a tobacco farm in rural Scotland County can become successful, as long as they have a dream, work hard and never give up.

That alone is an admirable quality.

Finding someone to look up to these days is a challenging task. Everyone should have a hero, and the choices should begin with parents, teachers and fellow church members — not sports or Hollywood figures.

Along with that list of choices should be individuals like Jones. His journey from Scotland County to Georgia to the virtual stage of the Republican National Convention should be a shining example of what is possible to every youngster here.

Mr. Jones, we applaud you.

***

Lives matter …

We will begin by saying that we support the Black Lives Matter movement — with the caveat that we also feel that mentality should spread to all people regardless of race, creed, color, religion.

But that’s apparently not the feeling by some who are promoting the BLM efforts. Two incidents — and there are many to choose from — highlight that:

— In Marion recently, a Lowe’s employee wore a Blue Lives Matter mask to work. He was reportedly asked by store officials to remove the mask because it violated store policy.

That employee was Garret Crisp, the son of fallen officer Jason Crisp, who died in 2014 when he and his service dog were shot and killed while pursuing a murder suspect in Pisgah National Forest.

For their part, Lowe’s officials said their policy is for employees to wear only items with visible logos related to Lowe’s. However, that policy has rarely been adhered to.

— Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden took some heat on social media in July for sporting a face mask with a thin blue line, a symbol that represents the Blue Lives Matter non-profit organization.

In both cases, BLM promoters protested the Blue Lives Matter efforts.

In short, it is appalling that we ALL can’t allow for differing opinions and alternative promotions.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Can’t we all just be seen as people and get along?”