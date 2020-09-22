Vote against threats that will defund the police

She’s a 31-year-old mother. He’s a 24-year-old man.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their parked squad car didn’t deserve to be ambushed by the person who walked up and started firing a pistol. And they sure don’t deserve the despicable behavior outside the hospital.

It is gut-wrenching and unnerving that societal standards are crumbling around law enforcement. Officers have unnecessarily killed or beaten suspects, and their colleagues across the country with no part in such situations have been attacked in response.

There is a calculated movement throughout the country, stronger in some pockets than others, to weaken police by means of fiscal force. That is among the worst things that could happen, and it won’t solve any of the existing problems.

It is a recipe to make it worse, and voters this fall with a shred of integrity — and any remote care for their lives — best remember that when they mark a ballot.

So far, there’s no known provocation for the Saturday shooting in Los Angeles. The two fought for their lives Sunday, in critical condition, after surgeries a mere 14 months following graduation from their training academy.

Outside the hospital, protesters blocked emergency entrances and shouted, “We hope they die!”

This isn’t another nail in the 2020 coffin. That’s too convenient and absolutely wrong.

This year has had its “who would have ever believed?” moments aplenty, but angst against police has run hot before and not very long ago. It escalated long before a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd. That man had no business wearing a badge and should serve life in prison for the killing.

Whether its Baltimore or New York, Ferguson or Atlanta, or anywhere else, we need law enforcement that can be trusted. We need those making the hires to do due diligence, and then those who are supervising to do their jobs as would be viewed by the eyes of the people.

Preventing a bad person from getting a job in an agency is a huge task. Once they are in, it can be even tougher to discover and eliminate them.

But that is the challenge on law enforcement’s side.

That said, it is not all on them. The public can’t cave to the masses calling for a return to the days of the wild, wild west. It won’t work. First amendment protests and demonstrations are fine to bring attention where it is deserved. But there’s no call for the lawlessness such as we’ve seen in a number of downtowns as close as Raleigh and Fayetteville.

And there’s never an answer that involves an ambush on officers like we saw in LA on Saturday, or the Brooklyn neck stabbing in June.

You break the law, you get arrested. But it’s done without prejudice, and without unnecessary tactics. Respect needs to be shared, as well as common decency — yes, even to criminals. That’s the kind of change we need, one that will make an impact.

Defunding police? It’s a life and death threat we’ll vote against every time.

