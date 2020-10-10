All I know is, I’m ‘somewhere’

It’s been a while, probably many years, since I’ve looked forward to celebrating a birthday. Although it’s nice when someone remembers — aside from the family, who is contractually required to say “happy birthday” — the annual birthday shine has faded.

But Saturday is the day I must face another one.

A couple of days ago, a buddy invited me to stop by and play cornhole with him. I was forced to decline, and when I told him it was my birthday, you would think he’d immediately come back with, “well, have a happy birthday.” But he didn’t. Instead, he asked me how old I would be.

“I’m not 49 anymore, but I’m not bad for 64,” I said.

That’s when he got funny.

“That’s old, man!” he responded.

I won’t be playing cornhole with him for a while — perhaps not until he turns 64, which is about 20 years from now.

Over the past several years, I’ve always emphasized that I was more than fine with quiet birthdays. You know, maybe dinner someplace nice and then settle in at home for a movie or something involving sports. And that is exactly what I had in mind for Saturday.

At the top of the list was the Georgia-Tennessee college football game to see Scotland County’s favorite son, Zamir “Zeus” White, run roughshod through the Vols defense. In my mind, I imagined being on my end of the couch wearing toasty warm lounge pants and my Georgia sweatshirt with a Blue Moon in my hand. Almost as good as a Calgon bubble bath (did I write that out loud?).

On Wednesday, that thought-bubble went POOF!

At about 7:25 that evening, I was informed that my wife has made plans to take me away for the weekend. Where? Of course, THAT was my first question, thinking perhaps I was about to be lucky enough to BE at the Georgia-Tennessee game. But no. I was given a very succinct, don’t-ask-anything-more answer.

“Somewhere,” she said.

Believe me, I tried to dig for more. But all I got was exactly nowhere about the somewhere.

At one point, my wife asked me if I really wanted to know. My heart leapt like a cougar on prey. I sat up straight, looked into her blue eyes and said sweetly, “Please.”

She gazed back into my hazel eyes — a fact that my wife disputes … the hazel, that is — and sweetly responded.

“Sorry.”

Meanness.

You know, when the National Enquirer first debuted the slogan “enquiring minds want to know” back in the 1980s, it was a slogan that resonated with me. I guess that’s why I ended up in this business. Call me nosey.

So when my wife simply said “sorry,” I was deflated.

However, as I regularly tell my staff, there always has to be a Plan B … and Plan B should always include its own Plan B. In short: never give up.

My Plan B was to inquire about the mystery weekend plans with my wife’s daughter, whom I already knew had been employed to check on our cats a couple of times while we were gone. Good plan, right?

Wrong.

“Sorry,” she told me. “Mom already warned me about you.”

Warned? About me? I wasn’t sure how to interpret that, but regardless, she wasn’t giving up any information.

Sigh. So as I’m writing this, I can’t tell you where I will be when you are reading this — other than “somewhere.”

I just hope the Georgia game will be on.

