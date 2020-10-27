Shameful sacrifice of our children

As we continue to try to defeat this COVID-19 thing and I see empty football stadiums across the country, I ask myself: Could there be a safer place from COVID-19 than in an open-air stadium while wearing a mask?

I am not where I prefer to be on this Saturday — inside Kenan Stadium watching North Carolina play N.C. State — because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s edict that the stadium could only be filled to 7% capacity — a decision that is not based on science, so must be based on whim.

I know that eyes just rolled, and some muttered, “People are dying and poor Donnie doesn’t get to go see a football game.” I will survive, but I can assure you there are many people in Chapel Hill and surrounding communities who are struggling to survive, at least financially, when 50,000 people don’t visit for seven football Saturdays in the fall. These people whose lives are being destroyed by our nation’s paralysis are all around us.

As what remains of my hair got longer and unruly, the problem was never my inability to get a haircut, it was that the person who cut my hair wasn’t getting paid 20 bucks to do so. So many people trying to eke out a living have been denied a voice during this pandemic, people who are struggling to pay bills, but also with their mental health as substance abuse, domestic abuse and suicides trend upward.

No one has had less voice than our children, and we are doing decades of damage to their generation. No person who is informed and minimally conscious believes virtual learning will work in Robeson County, yet that is what we continue to do. Consider the insanity of that.

I talk frequently with educators, administrators and teachers, as well as students, and they speak with a single voice when asked how online learning is going in this county. Not well, they say, and typically there is a shake of the head. One educator told me that a full third of her students have not logged on for virtual learning since school “resumed.”

These are students who have already lost valuable classroom time to hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and now they are just falling further behind academically.

The challenges locally to online learning are tall and sturdy, including a lack of infrastructure as well as many single-parent homes where there simply isn’t an adult available to make sure the child is fastened in front of a computer.

I have said for months to send the children to school, which solves the child care problem as well as gets them fed, and allow the teachers to teach remotely, from home if they wish, or at the school, sequestered away from the students. Parents could opt to keep their children at home if they wished.

Such an approach would restore a sense of normalcy and routine for children starved for both. Of course, I have been told by those without a better idea why my plan was foolish, including that children would be unruly in the classrooms.

Volunteers, perhaps parents, could wear masks, social distance, and act as classroom monitors, making sure the children behaved. I bet you could find an impressive bunch of volunteers for the assignment. Regardless, unruly is better than absent.

Increasingly studies are showing that schools that are open for students to attend are not super-spreaders. COVID-19 has given us a big break, and that is — with some exceptions, of course — it targets the elderly, many of whom suffer co-morbidities. But for some reason public policy has given that little weight, refusing to add to the calculus the collateral damage.

We also must factor in where these children are for those seven or eight hours that they are not in school. If you think they are at home, ducking COVID-19, you are wrong. They are out and about, putting themselves and others at risk. What sports, both professionally and collegiately, has informed us, is that controlled environments do work in the fight against this disease.

I know sending children back to school would require ingenuity and courage, which are hard to find these days. Yet this is a nation that sent its young people to Normandy, knowing that thousands would die on its beaches as we changed the course of history away from tyranny and toward liberty. Now, confronted with a disease that kills a tiny fraction and has become less lethal, we continue to cower.

Sacrifice is what is called for, and that should fall on the adults, not the children. What we continue to see is the adults sacrificing the children. It’s shameful, and history will not be kind.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian in Lumberton.