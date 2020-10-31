Trick or treating for my sister

The last time I went out and trick or treated for Halloween was exactly 51 years ago. I was 13.

My parents had a rule: when we became a teenager, the trick or treating would stop. It was for younger children.

So, for Halloween in 1969, I was prepared for a vastly different night than in previous years. Now that I was “older,” my buddies and I had more of the “trick” on our agenda than the “treat.”

Such things back then meant soaping car windows, ringing a doorbell and running, and maybe scaring an unsuspecting, costumed young’un.

In those days, that kind of mischief was considered mean.

Anyway, those plans were scrapped when my sister, who was 11, became ill and could not go out trick or treating in our Upstate New York neighborhood. So my parents’ solution was … keep her home and send ME out in her place.

I was devastated.

Not because I would be going door-to-door getting candy, but because this mandate included two requirements: first, whatever candy I collected belonged to my sister, unless she chose to share (yeah, right), and that I had to accompany my 9-year-old brother.

The horror!

So on that day 51 years ago, I got dressed up in the only thing I could think of at the last minute … my Pop Warner football stuff, helmet and all. Then, shortly after dinner, my brother — dressed as an astronaut in a homemade outfit that looked more like a robot — and I emerged from our home and out into the darkness teeming with costumed youngsters.

We had a one-hour window and I was given my father’s watch to keep track of that time.

Door to door we went, often falling in line with a large group of trick or treaters but more often than not I was dragging my brother as fast as I could. More houses meant more candy, I would tell him 257 times. It’s interesting how the promise of candy, especially chocolate, will entice action.

If we were warned that someone was giving apples, we raced right past. If we heard someone was giving out quarters (yes, it happened), we went back a couple of times. If a house wasn’t participating at all, we tossed the apples we did get into their yard, just like others had done.

The 60 minutes of trick or treating we were given went by in just 15 minutes — or so it seemed. Before we knew it, my brother and I were back home and dumping our goodies out on the living room floor to separate into a “good” pile (chocolate, mostly) and a “bad” pile (candy we didn’t like as much).

But my piles weren’t my piles. They were my sister’s. And as we found out much later in life, since our parents were the “pile monitors and distributors,” some of our piles were consumed by them — as payment for their monitoring and distribution services, I suppose.

My buddies really ribbed me for going out on Halloween to get candy for my sick sister, and for days I heard about their exploits with a bar of soap.

The following year, I joined them — but they had upped their mischief by bringing eggs to toss at parked cars. I was merely a bystander for that, I promise.

By the way, my sister DID share a little of “her” candy with me, but it was from the “bad” pile. Sisters … sheesh.

Y’all be safe tonight.

