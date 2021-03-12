Here’s an idea that should become a reality soon

Spring is about to be sprung this weekend, so it’s a good time to start thinking about a project we have long thought would be a tremendous new addition to downtown Laurinburg.

The seed we are about to plant isn’t new or original. There are others — Terry Parker among them — who have kicked this thought around. But now, as we begin to emerge into a season of rebirth, rejuvenation and hopefully COVID-19’s departure, it’s a perfect time to start watering and nurturing the idea.

That idea? A downtown mural.

Anyone who watches HGTV, specifically the Sunday evening show “Home Town,” is familiar with what a well-done mural can do for a downtown area. Murals are colorful. They are nostalgic. They literally paint a picture of the area — often blending in some history along with promoting some of the highlights.

As downtown Laurinburg continues its ongoi0ng quest of attracting visitors through events — like Laurinburg After 5, ‘Tis the Season and festivals along Main Street — a large mural would be the icing on the cake that can serve as a wonderful welcome to the downtown.

Before we go any further, we will remind you that downtown Laurinburg already has a mural. It’s a postcard-type of mural located outside the back end of Jim and Frances Willis’ business, Brick + Mortar. It’s a really nice mural that has already attracted folks for a photograph — but it’s located in a somewhat out-of-sight spot.

So here’s Part B of the idea: Let’s paint the downtown mural on the side of the A.B. Gibson Building that faces the Art Garden.

The available space is huge — tall and long. The light-colored brick would lend itself easily to bright and vivid colors, as well as offer a palette perfect for one large frame or several smaller ones that tie together.

Can’t you just imagine, say, a five-section mural that starts with a painting of Laurinburg’s early days and progresses with sections that take viewers through the city’s or even the county’s history, ending with a section that represents the present?

It would be dynamic, to say the least.

So let’s say this idea grows and actually starts to bloom among those who can make the decision to move forward — such as the City Council, perhaps the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Advisory Board and others.

Along with such things as funding (we would think grants could be possible), there would be the question of who would create the mural. We’ve thought about that, too.

Wouldn’t it be terrific to allow local artists to create the mural? Scotland High probably has a very talented art instructor and/or students; Richmond Community College here surely has a talented art instructor and/or students; and, since students from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke already create the statues for the Art Garden each year, they could also get a shot at creating a portion of the mural.

We hope this idea soon gets legs.

