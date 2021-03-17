Stein and his ilk are just plain wrong

State Sen. Bill Rabon from Brunswick County, is taking a stand on the side of transparency in government. Craven County’s Norm Sanderson is with him.

We are, too.

The Government Transparency Act of 2021 will be filed soon, and these two gentlemen are sponsoring the legislation. It’s a bill that, while not everything we would want, does serve to open the door to records that should not be closed to any of us.

Our tax dollars pay for the jobs done by public and government employees. They work for us.

But yet, when it comes to holding them accountable, to having the knowledge of why these people are hired, promoted, suspended, demoted, terminated or disciplined, we are blocked from access. Teachers, law enforcement officers, just to name a couple — we pay their salaries, they are accountable to each of us, and yet we are forbidden by state law to view these public records.

We point out where Rabon, Sanderson and this newspaper stand because hard as it is to believe, there are lawmakers following the suggestion of Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to file a bill going in the opposite direction. Yes, you read that right. The state’s chief legal officer would rather we not know about employee misconduct when it comes to said public and government officials.

Stein wants to create databases, one containing disciplinary records and the other use-of-force records. Law enforcement agencies could view these, but not the public.

The attorney general would have us believe — and, no, we don’t — that these criminal justice sector databases are part of criminal justice reform. He would also have us believe that visibility of records on wayward law enforcement officers is an improvement.

Where is the nation on this, one might ask?

Routinely, in 40 states, the public can see such records. Forty out of 50.

Makes us wonder, what is it that Josh Stein doesn’t want us to know? And, for those that would heed his wishes, what do those lawmakers not want us to know? And for public and government officials in Scotland County who might be with Stein on this, what is it they are hiding?

There are a number of superb teachers, lawmen, and public and government officials here. A lot of them. Those with nothing to hide, we dare guess, would say, “Sure, go ahead and look at my records. You’re not going to find anything.”

But friends and colleagues who prefer otherwise — yes, they just might be hiding something. There’s no denying that for each of us, that would certainly chip away at our confidence in them.

Suspicion of our government, from the local level to the federal, is not a novelty, and it wasn’t created when any of the most recent politicians won or tried to win an office.

We need to be able to trust them. They need us to trust them. Among state lawmakers, why wouldn’t they help that process?

Access to public records is a must. And that includes the public and government officials here who get promotions or — as the case might sometimes be — into trouble.

So, which side? Transparency or secrecy?

And if choosing the latter, what have you to hide?