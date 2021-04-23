I’ll count these as ‘true’ stories

I’ve always been surprised how folks in the community will tell me things or tell a story to a group which I am a part of with absolutely no regard for the fact that I am on a constant lookout for a column idea.

It’s possible, if I am to assume a reason, that these folks give me more credit for keeping their story and identity out of the newspaper than I deserve. That might change after this week.

For instance, did you know that a certain local head of an important nonprofit organization is deathly afraid of snakes? That’s not the best part. Recently this leader-type individual was out jogging when she saw a snake on the sidewalk ahead … and freaked enough to get the immediate attention of a mom and children nearby.

After some careful investigation, the problem was eradicated.

Oh, the snake in question was fake. Rubber. Life-like but non-living. Ever.

The jog went on, but the heart took a bit longer to start.

Here’s another one.

We have a very well-to-do local business owner who recently told a group of us about one of his favorite meals. In fact, this gentleman didn’t blink an eye when he admitted that there are weeks when he will enjoy this meal three times during the workweek.

That meal? A McDonald’s chicken nuggets Happy Meal.

It’s been more than a year since this next story was told, but I’ve kept it on the back burner in case I needed it. Now I do.

Coaches at all levels have their own type of superstitions. Some are quite elaborate, some aren’t. Perhaps the best-known are baseball players who hop over the foul line when getting on and off the field.

Locally, there is a youth basketball coach who — for years now — has made a point of spending a few moments before each game slowly walking the line around the court, making sure his shoes touch the line with every step.

His reason?

“I want to make sure that court feels my presence all around it,” he said.

OK, then.

This one is no fish story.

Well, it is, but … well, let’s get into it.

There is a local elected official who absolutely refuses to do any fishing. Been that way since she was a little girl. The reason, apparently, is because while she was growing up, her grandfather and father always told her that when the first fish of the season is caught, the one who caught it must kiss the fish — on the lips — to thank it for its sacrifice.

These two men even went so far as to do the deed themselves in front of her.

This elected official now does all of her fishing in the grocery store.

So there is a woman who lives in Scotland County but has an address in another county who, some years ago, gave birth to triplets. Bless her heart.

One of the most common questions the woman and her husband get asked is, “how do you tell them apart?” The answer hardly seems to clear things up, but the couple swears it has worked for them.

“Every night, when we put them to bed, we made sure to kiss them in the order they were born,” the mom said. “Even now, when they all visit, we still kiss them in that order.”

And the finale …

This reportedly took place out in the country of the county. A family had a pet dog, a beagle if I recall, and it was pregnant. The family fixed up the doghouse outside to Taj Mahal status, stuffed with hay and towels and a stuffed animal — the latter from one of the young’uns.

Overnight, while the family slept, ol’ Betty Beagle gave birth to four pups … and a kitten.

That’s right. Of course, the kitten wasn’t Betty’s. It belonged to the neighborhood wandering cat, which had had a litter close by under the porch a few weeks earlier. Kitty must have somehow gone on an adventure and found the fancy digs.

The family made sure the kitten was reunited with its own kind, but the three families remained pals — which probably kept the yard free from snakes.

