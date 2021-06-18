So much more than a big hitter

Eighteen years ago on this day, I didn’t realize my father had less than two weeks to live.

It’s something I still haven’t fully come to grips with — especially when his birthday comes along every June 1 and Father’s Day arrives just days later.

My dad wasn’t one of a kind. He was one of many who excelled at being a father. But he rose to No. 1 in my world at a very young age — mine, not his.

I’m going to guess that I was less than 5 years old. It’s a safe bet that not many can recall much of anything before the age of 5, so perhaps this is a memory I’ve conveniently massaged and embellished over the years.

But I think it’s mostly true.

It was a hot summer day in Endwell, New York, and I was in a crib at the Watson Boulevard Apartments. It was a great place to be a youngster, because that apartment complex was filled with IBM families with young children. I would form several friendships that led to days of daredevil tricycling, fort building and flinging mudballs.

But on this sizzling day, I can remember that I was standing in that crib looking out the nearby window. It was open, but no breeze visited.

Then, from around the corner of the building came my dad, and he was carrying something shiny in his hand. I had no idea what it could be, but I just knew that it was something I was going to be able to play with.

I was wrong.

Within a few moments, I was extricated from the crib and brought into the living room. The “shiny toy” was sitting on the table, but its identity remained a mystery to me. And my parents weren’t very helpful. Neither bothered to tell me what it was — only that I wasn’t to touch it. Their sternness made me realize there was big importance attached to the item.

Fast-forward a few years.

That “shiny toy” stayed with us for decades, and I finally learned that it was a golf trophy that my dad had won at the IBM Country Club during a driving contest. He never spoke about that trophy to me, but it was always prominently displayed somewhere in the home until his death July 1, 2004, in Texas.

Along the way, the driver in the golfer’s hands somehow was broken, glued back on and broken again — and lost. It was a blemish to a prized item that happened either during a dusting or a move to a new home, but my dad never seemed to be concerned about it.

As a teenager, it was always a goal of mine to outdrive my dad someday. But if anyone ever was the poster child for the first half of the phrase “drive for show, putt for dough,” it was my dad. He could wallop a golf fall … and wasn’t a bad putter, either.

We probably played dozens of rounds on the links over the years, even during my one year on the high school golf team, but I never outdrove him. Not once.

Sure, there were close calls.

I remember one time, in Connecticut, when my dad hit one of his screaming line-drive tee shots that hit the fairway and skipped like a flat stone flung across a glass-like lake. He wasn’t impressed, but I was … once again. Then I hit my tee shot, and it was a mammoth one — long and high. I just knew this one had a chance to catch up to dad’s.

It didn’t.

Instead, because it was hit so high, it landed on the fairway close to where his had — and plugged right there.

“Linedrives are always better than fly balls,” he would tell me during tee shots and later during softball games.

For many reasons, Dad left big shoes to fill — and should he be watching over things as I sometimes feel that he is, I hope he is smiling, not just for the person I’ve become but because he knows I still can’t outdrive him.

It’s been 18 years since my biological father was united with our Heavenly Father, and today I will once again wish both a Happy Father’s Day.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]