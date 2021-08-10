Be mindful of Biles’ struggle; it’s hers

The following words, assembled and uttered by Theodore Roosevelt, this nation’s 26th president, might be my favorite of all time.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

I recalled them instinctively when I heard the news that Simone Biles, the most accomplished gymnast ever, had bowed out of team competition in the Summer Olympics, citing mental health issues. The world’s reaction, unsurprisingly, ran the gamut, with critics saying she quit on her team and our country and supporters applauding the decision, calling it courageous and saying that it brought into focus previously blurred issues in that sport.

I had a couple of thoughts that remain while others evolve: I hope Biles will be OK and not forever regret her decision to step out of an event for which she had sacrificed so much in order to compete. Selfishly I was disappointed I did not see her athleticism and artistry, although she returned later to win a bronze in the balance beam.

I know as well that if Aaron Rogers had decided moments before the kickoff of a Super Bowl that he could not play out of concern for his mental health, that the reaction would have been lopsided and scathing, not mixed. But that falls on others, not Biles.

The mind is a powerful but fragile creation, and it need not be muddied when competing in a sport, especially one as dangerous as is gymnastics.

A month or so ago I was playing in a golf tournament, standing on No. 10 tee, a 4-iron in hand, the distance, 185 yards, just right, and a gentle breeze off my left shoulder. I just knew I was going to hit a quality shot and I did, to about 3 feet. But that swing came just five holes after I had faced a much easier pitch shot on No. 5, one that I didn’t feel comfortable with, and the result was golf’s ugliest shot, a cold shank.

The only thing hurt by that cold shank was my pride. Biles’ risk was much different, an injury that could have been life-altering or even deadly. For her to compete while her mind was at odds with itself would have been reckless.

So I urge you to read again Roosevelt’s wise words.

They are the reason I try to remain measured when I feel failed by an athlete, especially an amateur, even if he is clad in sky blue and white and a missed free throw means a loss to Duke or a dropped pass means defeat to N.C. State.

I accept that athlete’s investment is substantial — time, sacrifice, sweat, effort, even pain — while mine is modest, perhaps a ticket, a couple of hours, chicken wings and a few cold ones. Their disappointment, correspondingly, will be greater because of that investment. My suffering will be some good-natured ribbing administered most likely by text.

I don’t know if Biles’ decision represents a failure on her part or a triumph. But I know whichever it is, it’s hers, not mine, as she is the doer of deeds and I am not going to be the critic standing outside of the arena. The surest way to avoid criticism is to stay seated in the bleachers.

Seeing Biles compete in the team competition while helping Team USA capture a gold medal and then standing on the podium while the national anthem blared would have been a spine-tingling and unifying moment for all of this country.

But what is truly golden is a healthy mind. Like you and me, Biles is deserving of that.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian in Lumberton.