The reason COVID-19 continues

He was sitting two stools down from the spot I slid into at the counter of Waffle House on a recent morning. Despite the empty stool between us, I paid more attention to the menu and my wife than I did him.

What I did notice right off was that he was a lanky guy, bald-headed, dressed in jeans and a flannel-like shirt with a chain dangling from his belt to a wallet in his back pocket.

There was also a knife sheath dangling from that belt.

My wife and I ordered our breakfast and settled in to watch the almost choreographed dance of the employees as they prepared a myriad of plates for the packed house.

Then it happened.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people wearing a mask here in North Carolina,” the man said suddenly. “Why is that?”

Thankfully, he was talking to one of the servers who had innocently come to ask if he needed anything. Instead, she was hit with the question.

She never got to answer.

Another man — this one bigger, burlier, with a full head and face of hair — piped up.

“There’s a pandemic, ya know,” he said in a deep voice. “And it’s getting worse again. People won’t get the shot.”

The lanky man spun his head toward the burly man as the young server slowly backed away.

“I’ve never been vaccinated and never once worn a mask — and I drive truck from Texas to the East Coast,” he said loud enough for the entire counter to hear. “I’ve never even had a cough.

“And … my wife is a doctor, and she said she won’t get vaccinated,” he added.

He turned his attention back to his plate of eggs, grits and bacon, choosing a spoonful of grits and bacon to gulp down.

At mid-swallow, the burly man retorted.

“I’m a truck driver, too … out of Virginia,” he said. “And everyone should get vaccinated, or people like you will keep this mess going.”

Whoa.

I asked my wife if we should move, but there were no other spots open — except in our car.

We stayed.

“Listen, I don’t care what other people do or think, but this whole thing is being created and operated by the government,” the lanky man said. “It’s all about money. Plus, a shot doesn’t stop you from getting it.”

Like most within earshot, we kept our collective heads down.

“I think you are wrong,” the burly man said. “If it was just a government thing, it wouldn’t be worldwide — and people are actually dying. Lots of them. Plus, the vaccination is free, so where’s the money making?

“And a shot does keep you from dying,” he added. “A sore arm or couple of days of nausea are better than being on a ventilator and then in a box.”

I think my head was nodding in agreement.

“You can logicalize it all you want, but I know nothing has happened to me in all this time, and I’m around a lot of people during my stops,” the lanky man said. “You people are being fooled.”

Yes, he said logicalize.

The burly man just sat there slowly shaking his head. I would love to have had the ability to latch on to his thoughts at that very moment, but I’d guess he saw there was no convincing this fellow truck driver.

The two ate in silence the rest of the way and left within minutes of each other. There was no handshake.

Such a microcosm of the stances from the far ends of the spectrum about the issue of vaccination, I think, gave anyone who heard it a better understanding for why the pandemic still lives.

The reason, almost solely, lies in those who think like that lanky truck driver from Texas.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]