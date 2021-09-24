Stories soften tough start to Saturday

Things hadn’t started out very well last Saturday morning, thanks to the postponement of the United Way’s Duck Derby, so by the time I arrived at a local eatery all I wanted was to enjoy a plate of scrambled eggs, sausage, hashbrowns and toast — and a bottomless mug of coffee.

Never did I imagine that I would get far more.

As I was sitting at a lonely table in the corner, three guys — whom I thought I recognized but wasn’t sure — sat at the table next door.

It was evident these men were bent on identifying the most unusual street name in Laurinburg. One suggested Acacia Road. Another offered up Argyleshire Road. The third kept stirring his newly arrived coffee … and then turned to me.

“What do you think?” he asked.

“Ummmmm,” I said smartly, then pointed out that I wasn’t all that up on area street names, having worked here only three years. “However, I’ve been amused by X Way Road, Muse Street and Pankey Town Road.”

I was feeling better.

Two of the guys nodded, but the guy who asked the question shrugged his shoulders and still offered no thoughts about local street names. Instead, he settled on an out-of-state nomination.

“I used to live in Perry County, Arkansas, and there was a street by the name of Grabher Road,” he said matter-of-factly.

One of his buddies said, “Grab’er what?”

I only smiled as I focused on my breakfast. But the story wasn’t over yet.

This guy who once hailed from Arkansas apparently knew of what he spoke, and had some historical facts to back him up — along with a wife.

“The land on which that road now sits was bought by my wife’s great-grandfather back in 1890,” the man said. “He owned the land for many years and, when another road was built to intersect his, the area became known as Grabher’s Corner.”

Who out there thought Grabher might mean something … risqué? Well, it doesn’t. In fact, it’s a German name.

“I didn’t think Grabher was at all unusual, since it’s my wife’s maiden name,” the man said.

That settled, the other two men raced off into another topic.

“OK, son, why are you so late getting home?” one of them recalled about a Saturday night long ago. Apparently, the man’s son had gone on a date to see a movie and have a soda, but returned home well after his curfew.

His son said they had lost track of time while they were parked out near the airport in Owensboro, Kentucky, counting the airplanes coming in.

It was quickly evident that the two men who had not lived in Arkansas were the fathers of the two youngsters who had gone plane-counting.

“I asked my daughter how many they had counted and she said 13,” one man said.

“I asked my son how many and he said three,” the other man chuckled.

Apparently it’s amazing that the young couple — Robert Jr. and Miss Irma — saw any planes at all, what with two other couples crammed into the car, listening to “Mairzy Doats” and counting up a storm. Robert Jr.’s father said not even a policeman’s flashlight could penetrate the fogged windows.

Oh, here’s a Hollywood twist for you … that policeman was the group’s third man, the one of Grabher Road fame.

One more tidbit, and this one might just have a Nicolas Sparks flavor to it: Robert Jr. and Miss Irma are not dating anymore. They got married many years ago and just haven’t had time for it since. They now live in Florida with a couple of children and a slew of grandchildren. And every Christmas, they fly into that same airport to visit Miss Irma’s family.

Suddenly, it had become a pretty satisfying Saturday.

