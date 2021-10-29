Final weekend to find Mr. McBogle

It’s come down to this.

The Laurinburg Exchange’s resident ghost of many decades, Mr. McBogle, has been missing for about a month now. There have been a few sightings in the county, but nobody has yet been able to nab him and bring his smiley self home.

Based on those sightings — as well as a letter we received supposedly written by Mr. McBogle — we’ve been offering a series of clues recently that will hopefully lead local ghost hunters to him for capture.

So far … five clues, no capture.

“I miss the little bugger,” said Staff Writer JJ Melton. “He liked to mess with the stuff on my desk, but he was harmless.”

“Mr. McBogle usually kept me company while I was reading my book during lunch breaks,” said Senior Writer Katelin Gandee. “I think he even got frightened during a couple of those murder-mystery books.”

“I’ll never forget the time, over in the old building, when he flickered the lights and made bat sounds in the back room,” said Advertising Rep Amy Johnson. “I sure hope he’s not gone for good.”

“He hasn’t been purchasing any ads, so he’s not even on my radar,” said Publisher Brian Bloom. “But if he wants to, I have a ghostly discount available.”

“I think I’ve only seen him once, so I’m not sure what he’s like,” said Customer Service Rep Chris Johnson. “I can’t really say I’m convinced yet that he exists.”

Oh, he exists. But he’s out there now … somewhere.

Today, on the back page of this newspaper, is our final clue. If it’s not successful in getting you to Mr. McBogle’s hiding place, then he may be lost forever.

And here’s some breaking news: The reward for finding Mr. McBogle and bringing him to us is … $100. That’s a lot of candy corn for Halloween or cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving or candycanes for Christmas. That part is up to you … if you find and corral the phantasmal little guy.

The final clue, if you haven’t already checked it out, should put you in the vicinity of Mr. McBogle’s last known location. But you will have to do some searching, because he’s a sneaky little ghost, and he will hide even more from those he doesn’t recognize — though this weekend might be the perfect time to locate him, because Mr. McBogle just lives for Halloween.

Spooking people, especially the young’uns, is his afterlife’s ambition.

He’s also very tired, I would imagine. After all, Mr. McBogle has ridden the air currents throughout Hillside Cemetery, around some of the old and iconic locations, down the halls of vacant schools and even a couple of funeral homes over the past few weeks. So it’s a good bet he’s ready to settle in someplace.

So study the final clue closely, and then get searching.

Remember, there’s $100 awaiting his captor. The office will be open at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and we all hope someone will deliver Mr. McBogle to us bright and early.

Happy hunting!

