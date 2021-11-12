How much positivity do you have?

Recently, I learned that my wife had never seen a single episode of the television series “Dawson’s Creek,” which was primarily filmed in the Wilmington and Southport areas.

It was stunning to me because … well, I thought everyone who lived in North Carolina had been required to watch the escapades of Dawson, Joey, Jen, Pacey and the others.

So we began watching the series and it didn’t take long for her to get hooked. We are now mid-way through season three.

Since I did watch the series from start to finish back when it ran six seasons starting in 1998, I’m less involved — until just the other day.

Within hours, two world collided. The first came when, during the episode of “Dawson’s Creek” we watched, Pacey’s father, who is the sheriff, was giving his son a good tongue-lashing over not studying for his exams.

“You’re a loser, a joke; you’ll be a nobody if you screw up these exams,” his father told him, in so many words.

Pacey, as usual, just took the berating in silence — and then he didn’t.

“Why can’t you ever say something positive when it you talk to me?” he hollered at his father.

In typical fashion, his father fired right back: “OK, I am positive that you are going to screw up your exams. How’s that?”

The next morning, a discussion on the radio centered around the question of “is it possible to be too positive?”

Well, I’m sure we can all agree that Pacey’s father can hardly be classified as a positive person. But the question of whether someone can be TOO positive is an interesting one.

Obviously, someone with a negative personality can weigh the people around them down, while someone who is generally positive can be a boost to those around them. We have had a perfect example of that here when comparing the negativity of a former mayor and the positivity of the current mayor.

But the discussion didn’t focus on “general” positivity, it was all about being TOO positive.

We’ve all run into those people who, whether it be 8 a.m. or 8 p.m., they are as bubbly as an over-seltzer-ed drink. Usually we wonder what could possibly have made that individual so happy — but if we stop to think about how that person made us feel at that very moment, it’s usually a positive feeling.

Too much of it, however, can grate the nerves.

The general thinking during the radio discussion was that those with a negative attitude, those who have a jaundiced view of the world, should be avoided at all costs. Those who have a positive outlook can spark good feelings, thought and actions for those around them — but only so far.

Most who were part of the discussion said someone who is always bubbly and seemingly without a negative thought often has encased himself or herself in a bubble that isn’t reality. That kind of overprotection, these callers claimed, can appear to others on the surface as something happy and well-rounded attitude — but underneath can create the same problems as an overly negative person in the big picture.

I’m sure we can all attach names of people we know to those we think have negative and positive attitudes. But is there someone out there you know who is constantly TOO positive? Someone who always has a todo va a estar bien attitude, so matter what the situation is?

I’m fairly positive I can’t think of one.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]